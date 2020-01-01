Early New Year’s Day house fire in Lysander forces family to evacuate

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a home in Lysander to catch fire Wednesday morning.

The son of the homeowners tells NewsChannel 9 his dad woke up to the smell of smoke, walked into the dining room and saw flames through a window.

The son also says his parents and grandmother were all able to get out of the home safely.

911 dispatchers say several fire departments responded to the home on Lamson Road around 2 a.m.

The son tells us it’s the second house fire his parents have dealt with in 13 years.

