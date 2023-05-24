ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections has released its early voting sites and times for this year’s elections in Central New York.

The primaries start on June 27 and the general election will take place on November 7.

For a full list of Onondaga County Board of Elections early voting sites and times for the 2023 elections. Please read below.

2023 Onondaga County Board of Elections early voting sites and times

Armond Magnarelli Community Center at Mcchesney Park 2300 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13208

Beauchamp Branch Library 2111 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13205

Camillus Fire Department (Rear Entrance) (General Election Only} 5801 Newport Rd, Camillus, NY 13031

Clay Town Hall Courtroom (Rear Entrance) (General Election Only} 4401 Route 31, Clay NY 13041

Ewitt Town Hall Courtroom (General Election Only} 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse NY 13057

Lafayette Fire Station #1 (Rear Entrance) 2444 Route 11 South, Lafayette NY 13084

Lysander Municipal Building (General Election Only) 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027

Onondaga Community College- Mulroy Hall (General Election Only} 4926,onondaga Road, Syracuse, NY 13215

North Syracuse Community Center (General Election Only) 700 South Bay Road, Syracuse, NY 13212

Salina Town Hall (Primary Election Only} 201 School Rd, Liverpool, NY 13088

Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center} 401-425 South Avenue, Syracuse NY 13204



June 27, 2023 Primary Election:

Saturday, June 17, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, June 19, 2023: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, 2023: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 23, 2023: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

November 7, 2023 General Election:

Saturday, October 28, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 30, 2023: 1 0:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023: 1 0:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, 2023: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, November 3, 2023: 1 0:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, 2023: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the process, visit the county board of elections website here, call the Onondaga County Board of Elections at (315) 435-8683 or email at Elections@ongov.net