(WSYR-TV) — Many people could feel Sunday’s earthquake around Central and Northern New York, making it the talk of the town.

Many people heading to twitter to share their experience. One person said in a tweet, their house shook and it even woke up their cat. Another person said over Twitter they could feel the earthquake in Northern New York, near the Canada and Lake Ontario border.

Several NewsChannel 9 viewers reached out to us by phone and email sharing their experience.

Matt Swiernik, owner of Roads End Orchards in Constableville said he could feel and hear the earthquake while he was at work.

“I was in the back part of my shop doing some work, and it sounded almost like a big gust of wind came up, like really quick and then I started hearing the wine bottles shaking and I was like what the heck is that,” said Swiernik.

Swiernik says he has experienced earthquakes before, but on the west coast. He’s never experienced one in New York State. Thankfully, it did not cause any damage to his store.

Nicholas Durgan says he was at his home in Hannibal when he could feel the earthquake Sunday afternoon.

“It was around 2:10 I was in my living room watching TV and all of a sudden I seen the pictures on the walls shake and it was a pretty powerful one, and some of the pictures actually came off the wall,” said Durgan.

Durgan said he could feel the earthquake for about 30 seconds, but it felt way longer than 30 seconds. Thankfully, the pictures that fell on his wall did not.