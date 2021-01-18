East Division Street fire being investigated as an arson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are investigating a vacant house fire as an arson.

Neighbors called in the fire Sunday around 4 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a single-story house, located on East Division Street.

The Syracuse Fire Department says no one was inside and it only took about ten minutes to put the fire out. Parts of the home inside were damaged and police say it is being investigated actively as an arson.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call police at (315) 442-5222.