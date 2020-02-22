East Fayette Street to close in both directions on Saturday

The City of Syracuse Water Department will be closing East Fayette Street on Saturday.
The street will be closed between Forman Avenue and Irving Avenue for a sewer digging project.
That stretch of road will be closed in both directions between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Detours will be posted.
