East Fayette Street to close in both directions on Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert_1557924850186.jpeg.jpg

The City of Syracuse Water Department will be closing East Fayette Street on Saturday.

The street will be closed between Forman Avenue and Irving Avenue for a sewer digging project.

That stretch of road will be closed in both directions between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Detours will be posted.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected