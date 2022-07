EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Village of East Syracuse celebrated Independence Day a little later with a concert and fireworks.

Neighbors gathered at the Elementary School Field to watch the show. Many families said this is a show they look forward to every year. “His sister and my sister lives down the road here, we come every year and it’s the best fireworks around.”

Neighbors also enjoyed a Journey and Styx cover band.