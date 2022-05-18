(WSYR-TV) — Two men have been charged after their car accident and subsequent chase ended in a second accident and serious injuries in East Syracuse Tuesday, according to the Town of DeWitt Police.

Police say that around 9:51 a.m. on May 17, they were on their way to an accident that happened at the intersection of Thompson Road and Exeter Street. Anthony M. Wright, 28, was driving a gray sedan and rear-ended a white sedan driven by Richard U. Shepard, 68. The two had a conversation before Wright drove off before the police arrived. Shepard then proceeded to chase after Wright.

That is when a second accident happened at the intersection of Hartwell Avenue and East Irving Street in the Village of East Syracuse. Wright, a Syracuse resident, collided with a black SUV after police say he failed to stop at a stop sign. The SUV then collided with a house on Hartwell Ave.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious head and lower body injuries. There is no word on the driver’s current condition. Wright has been treated for minor injuries and was charged with Felony DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree (Felony), Reckless Driving, Operating a Vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device, Driving with an Open Container, and multiple traffic violations, according to the Town of DeWitt PD.

Shepard, a resident of Minoa, was charged with Reckless Driving.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and if you have any information, you should call 315-449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com.