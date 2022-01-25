East Syracuse Funeral Director arrested, confesses to stealing almost $200,000

John Forbes, 35, of Truxton N.Y. was arrested January 25 for stealing almost $200,00 from his employer.

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police arrested John M. Forbes, 35, of Truxton, N.Y. on Tuesday. Investigators say Forbes stole $184,352.99 from his employer, Delaney, Greabell, Adydan & Bentz Funeral Home, in East Syracuse.

Forbes was employed as the Funeral Director and police say that the crimes have been taking place since September 2018.

Police say that Forbes directly stole or fraudulently discounted at least 41 payments made to the business by families paying for funeral services. These payments totaled $173,568.38. Forbes was also found to have charged over $10,000 on a company credit card for personal transactions. In total, Forbes allegedly stole $184,352.99.

Investigators also say Forbes failed to record at least three pre-funeral services that customers had paid for in cash. These services are required to be recorded by the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Funeral Directing and Forbes’s employer.

In an attempt to conceal these thefts, Forbes marked these customers’ accounts as paid in full in the company’s computer system, DeWitt Police say.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeWitt Police Station, where police say he confessed to the crimes. Forbes awaits arraignment at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

DeWitt Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 315-449-3640 or tips@townofdewitt.com.