East Syracuse girl featured on billboard in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday morning, Ellie Mulye of East Syracuse appeared on a jumbotron in Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation.

The one hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with down syndrome from all 50 states.

The photo of Ellie was selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Her photo was shown on two Jumbotron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor.

Ellie looks at her picture on the jumbotron in Times Square Saturday morning

Ellie is pictured with her huge sparkling smile, giving a thumbs up because she loves ice cream! She’s wearing one of her favorite t-shirts that has the Hulk on it.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk® which has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as select international locations. This year’s New York City Buddy Walk will one again take place virtually due to ongoing complications caused by COVID-19. Information about the NDSS National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on September 18, is available online at www.ndss.org

The presentation of the billboard was live streamed on the National Down Syndrome Society Facebook page and can be watched below: