East Syracuse man let out of jail as Albany County judge follows new bail reform laws

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colonie Police in Albany County are now speaking out after East Syracuse native, 41-year-old Christopher Seamans, was let out as a free man this week.

As of Jan. 1st, he’s just one of thousands of inmates who will be let out this month as a result of the new bail reform laws.

Seamans was arrested on Dec. 28th by DeWitt police after the Colonie Police Department called on them for help. A day prior, police say Seamans entered Pioneer Savings Bank in Albany, demanding money from the teller. No weapon was displayed but he did have his hand in his pocket. Following the robbery, police were able to identify Seamans.

But after that arrest, he will walk a free man until his next court date.

In a press release, Colonie police said, “Happy New Year everyone! Especially happy for our most recent bank robber.”

The new laws have been highly contested by those in law enforcement for months now. Now, judges in New York will no longer have the option to set bail for people like Seamans.

While those in law enforcement are concerned about public safety here, others have said this law will help those who are kept in jail mainly because they can’t afford the bail set by the judge.

