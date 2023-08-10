SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department are looking for an East Syracuse man wanted for allegedly trying to break into a house, crashing into a police car and leading police on a chase.

40-year-old John Deredita is wanted by DeWitt Police Officers after a series of events that started on Thursday morning, August 10 at 8:14 a.m. with a report of a domestic incident on Stillwell Circle in East Syracuse.

Once DeWitt Police Officers arrived at the house, they saw Deredita leaving the area in a white Volkswagen Jetta. It was reported that Deredita was trying to break into the residence.

Officers then followed Deredita, and tried to conduct a traffic stop, when he drove off, striking a DeWitt patrol vehicle and speeding off.

Officers chased after Deredita’s vehicle on I-481 South to I-690 Westbound to I-81 Northbound to Eastbound onto Taft Road and back towards the Town of Manlius. He continued Westbound on Collamer Road to Westbound East Molloy Road into Mattydale and onto Brewerton Road, where police then called off the pursuit.

Deredita is now wanted by the Town of DeWitt Police Department for the following:

Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree

Degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Unlawful Fleeing

Numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Dewitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.