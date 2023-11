EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The East Syracuse Minoa cosmetology students hosted their annual Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The show was held at East Syracuse Minoa High School and featured over 150 booths and vendors selling clothes, handbags, jewelry and much more.

All proceeds from the event went to equipment in the salon for the cosmetology students and for educational opportunities.

Photos from the show can be seen below: