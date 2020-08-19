East Syracuse Minoa School District puts transportation safety measures in place

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As school district’s prepare for the return of students this fall, the East Syracuse Minoa School District is putting safety measures in place.

When East Syracuse Minoa first released their reopening plans, their guidance on transportation was pretty extensive.

First and foremost, all drivers and students will be masked at all times.

“It starts as soon as they enter the bus, the high contact area, definitely going to get wiped down after every run,” said Todd Henry, the transportation supervisor at ESM Central School District.

Capacity will be limited to one-third and only one student will be sitting in each seat.

In addition to spacing and social distancing, bus drivers are going to be responsible for cleaning the buses after each run in the mornings and afternoons.

Bus drivers will use an electric sanitizing machine after every run in the mornings and afternoons. They will spray all of the seats and other high contact points.

We do know children and certainly adults are capable of learning new habits. It will take some time to learn new habits and that’s why we very carefully designed the beginning of the school year that both the learning and the understanding of that can take place. Donna DeSiato — Superintendent at ESM Central School District

Henry started off as a bus driver. Now, as the transportation supervisor, he is ready to get behind the wheel again.

“I’m licensed to drive,” said Henry. “If I have to jump in a school bus and drive, I’m going to drive.”

Henry would do this to help fill the shortage of drivers that was a problem even before the pandemic hit.

“The pandemic hit and, like any other school district, we are five to six months behind on hiring sub drivers,” said Henry.

East Syracuse Minoa parents need to submit their enrollment confirmation by Wednesday. That will include preference on what kind of transportation their student plans on using and preferred model of learning.

