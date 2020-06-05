East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent addresses education during the pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato on Friday about education during the pandemic.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- CNY Pride’s June celebration moves virtual amid COVID-19 crisis
- Lawmakers press CDC in wake of decreased rate of child immunizations during pandemic
- Hunger strike enters 2nd week at South Texas immigrant detention facility
- COVID-19 killing many young maquiladora workers, study shows
- From Taste of Syracuse to dark diner: Life looks different for Rise N Shine now
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App