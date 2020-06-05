East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent addresses education during the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- COVID-19 continues to force organizations to adapt and change their plans, and that’s no different for CNY Pride, who typically hosts a parade for LGBTQ+ Pride Month every June.

Charles Haislah, CNY Pride’s Entertainment Chair, said, “Coming off of last year, which was the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, we had our largest crowd that CNY Pride has ever seen, and we were geared up for a bigger and better program this year.”