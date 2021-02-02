East Syracuse Minoa superintendent gives snow day announcement in a unique way

(WSYR-TV) — Snow days are becoming fewer and farther between these days with remote learning. But, on a day like Tuesday, East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato has a special message for her students and staff.

ESM will be closed on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gNpS9TaZlg — Dr. Donna DeSiato (@DonnaDeSiato) February 2, 2021

Good evening, Spartans. Here’s a special message just for you: Frosty the Snowman is on his way tonight, with a nor’easter and lake effect, this storm is out of sight. Spartans are wondering what the superintendent will say. ESM get ready for a snow day on Tuesday. You know that means no Google Meets and no in-person learning, so play some games, some family fun for school will be adjourning. East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Donna DeSiato

DeSiato encouraged everyone to stay kind, warm and safe on their day off!