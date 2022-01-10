East Syracuse store manager arrested for selling illegal smoking products, police say

(WSYR-TV) — The manager of Xpress Mart, in the Village of East Syracuse, has been arrested for illegally selling CBD products and untaxed cigarettes, the DeWitt Police Department says.

According to DeWitt PD, Amer Alameri was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, possession of more than 10,000 unstamped or unlawfully stamped cigarettes for the purpose of sale, and tax fraud. The Criminal Investigation Division conducted surveillance, along with controlled purchases from undercover officers, of the store selling illegal cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and THC oils – sometimes to minors, DPD said.

On March 11, 2021, the DeWitt PD conducted a search warrant confiscating:

98 cartons of untaxed cigareetes

173 single packs of untaxed cigarettes

322 items of concentrated cannabis (THC)

$2,440 in U.S. dollars

Alameri is being held at the Justice Center pending arraignment. The DeWitt Police Department requests that if anyone has information to please contact the DeWitt Police Department at (315)449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.