SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Department of Transportation is working with Barrett Paving to help repair East Taft Road in the Town of Cicero beginning July 20.

The work will include improvements along East Taft Road between Northern Boulevard through Fremont Road.

The highway will remain open to traffic for the duration of the project, however, the work zone in the area will vary. Lane closures are expected and will be managed by on-site flaggers to help keep a consistent traffic flow.

Delays are expected.

The Onondaga County Department of Transportation is asking that drivers watch their speed within the work zone and to please use caution as workers and construction vehicles will be present.

It is anticipated that all work associated with this project will be completed by the end of the year.