Easter Basket Kits To The Rescue From Sweet On Chocolate

With Easter approaching and COVID-19 impacting the way people are celebrating one local chocolate shop is helping people out one chocolate bunny at a time!

Sweet On Chocolate, located in Syracuse’s Armory Square, is selling Easter Basket Kits to help brighten the day of young faces on Easter day.

The $20 basket kit includes:

(1) Solid chocolate bunny

(1) Jumbo filled egg

(1) Carrot pop

(1) Bag of Jelly Bellies

You can choose from milk or dark chocolate and choice of egg filling.

The only thing left to do is add a basket and grass! You can also have the baskets delivered.

To order a basket or to learn more about Sweet on Chocolate visit them online at sweetonchocolate.com or call 315-991-4062.