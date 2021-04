OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Easter Bunny stopped by Oswego on Saturday for a COVID-friendly visit.

The City Youth Bureau, PJC Contracting, and Tuts Hair Pyramid hosted an easter bunny drive by. Peter Cottontail was escorted through various streets within the city for kids to see and wave to.

Eggs filled with candy were handed out and some even had slips for prizes.

Jennifer Losurdo of The Oswego City County Youth Bureau said that this event took the place of the annual Easter Egg Hunter.