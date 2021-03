SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Easter Bunny is set to arrive at Destiny USA on Friday.

Peter Cottontail will make his temporary home at the center atrium, between DSW and Finish Line, and he’ll be there up until the day before Easter. You can pay him a socially-distanced visit every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Reservations are required, but walk-ups work, too, if space allows.