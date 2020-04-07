Easter Bunny visits East Syracuse

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in East Syracuse, you might have seen a little parade going on Sunday.
The fire department drove around neighborhoods, bringing the Easter Bunny with them! And guess who’s hiding underneath that bunny head? None other than Village Mayor Robert Tackman.
Tackman tweeted over the weekend, “Some mayor’s wear suits. Today I dressed as a bunny! A way to spread a little spring celebration and bring a smile to children who aren’t going to be able to meet the easter bunny this year.”
