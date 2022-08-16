ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department says that mosquitos tested from a trap on Route 298 in the Cicero Swamp area have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV).

Protect yourself from mosquitoes (advice from Onondaga County Health Department)

For the weekly mosquito pool test results and for more information about personal protection measures against mosquitoes, visit www.ongov.net/health/env/mosquitoes.html or contact the Onondaga County Health Department’s Division of Environmental Health at 315. 435.1649.