Eastwood Christmas tree hit by a car for second consecutive year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Eastwood Christmas tree had a close call Friday morning when it was hit by a car.
The City Parks Department tree crew checked it out Friday morning, and only found minor damage to its lowest branches.
No decorations were destroyed and the tree is still in good condition.
This is the second consecutive year a car has hit the tree after a driver ran into the tree last New Year’s Eve and knocked it over. That tree was more than 30 years old, but a new tree was donated for this year’s holiday season.
