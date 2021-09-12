Eastwood neighbors concerned over shots fired Sunday morning

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a shots fired call in the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday morning just after 9:30 at Coughlin and Lillian Avenues.

Police said there were no injuries but found several casings.

Jean Leonard, who has lived in the area for 15 years described what she experienced Sunday morning to NewsChannel 9.

“We were both just in the living room talking to our dog and next thin you know you hear this rapid fire,” she said. “And we hear fireworks a lot, but we knew that wasn’t and it was close enough to have been like feet from us.”