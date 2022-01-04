Eastwood, Sedgwick among neighborhoods facing delayed trash and recycling pickup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Office of the Mayor released a statement Tuesday that some Northside and Eastside residents might see a delay in their trash and recycling pickup.

The mayor’s office reports that the Department of Public Works sanitation crews will collect trash and recycling on Wednesday for some parts of Eastwood, Sedgwick, Meadowbrook, and the University Area.

Despite these delays, the Mayor’s office says that you should still put your trash and recycling out on your regularly scheduled pickup day.