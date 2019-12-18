Easy Crostini Appetizers From Wegmans

BLT Crostini Ingredients:
- 1/2 of a 4 oz container Wegmans Multigrain Olive Oil Crostini (Bakery Dept)
- 3 Tbsp Bourbon Bacon Jam
- 4 Food You Feel Good About Campari Cocktail Tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 4 leaves Food You Feel Good About Basil, thinly sliced
Directions:
- Spread each crostini with 1/2 tsp Bourbon Bacon Jam. Top each with tomato slice; sprinkle with basil.
Lump Crab Salad Crostini Ingredients:
- 1 container (16 oz) Handy Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
- 1/2 cup Food You Feel Good About Mustard Sauce (Seafood Dept)
- 2 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce, plus additional for garnish
- 3 Tbsp trimmed, thinly sliced fresh chives, plus additional for garnish
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 container (4 oz) Wegmans Multigrain Olive Oil Crostini (Bakery Dept)
Directions:
- Add crab meat, mustard sauce, and Tom Tom Sauce to large bowl; toss gently to combine, being careful not to break up crab meat. Fold in chives gently. Season with salt and pepper. Chill until ready to use.
- Top each crostini with about 1 Tbsp crab mixture; garnish with Tom Tom Sauce and chives.
Beef on Crostini Ingredients:
- 1 container (4 oz) Wegmans Multigrain Olive Oil Crostini (Bakery Dept)
- 1/2 cup Food You Feel Good About Horseradish Cream Sauce (Seafood Dept)
- 8 slices (about 1/4 lb) thinly sliced Wegmans Seasoned Roast Beef (Deli Dept), each slice quartered
- Cornichons (Mediterranean Bar), sliced, for garnish
Directions:
- Spread each crostini slice with 1/4 tsp horseradish cream sauce. Top with beef; garnish with cornichon.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App