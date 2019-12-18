Easy Crostini Appetizers From Wegmans

BLT Crostini Ingredients

  • 1/2 of a 4 oz container Wegmans Multigrain Olive Oil Crostini (Bakery Dept) 
  • 3 Tbsp Bourbon Bacon Jam  
  • 4 Food You Feel Good About Campari Cocktail Tomatoes, thinly sliced 
  • 4 leaves Food You Feel Good About Basil, thinly sliced 

Directions: 

  1. Spread each crostini with 1/2 tsp Bourbon Bacon Jam. Top each with tomato slice; sprinkle with basil. 

Lump Crab Salad Crostini Ingredients: 

  • 1 container (16 oz) Handy Jumbo Lump Crab Meat 
  • 1/2 cup Food You Feel Good About Mustard Sauce (Seafood Dept) 
  • 2 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Tom Tom Sauce, plus additional for garnish 
  • 3 Tbsp trimmed, thinly sliced fresh chives, plus additional for garnish 
  • Salt and pepper to taste 
  • 1 container (4 oz) Wegmans Multigrain Olive Oil Crostini (Bakery Dept) 

Directions: 

  1. Add crab meat, mustard sauce, and Tom Tom Sauce to large bowl; toss gently to combine, being careful not to break up crab meat. Fold in chives gently. Season with salt and pepper. Chill until ready to use.  
  2. Top each crostini with about 1 Tbsp crab mixture; garnish with Tom Tom Sauce and chives. 

Beef on Crostini Ingredients: 

  • 1 container (4 oz) Wegmans Multigrain Olive Oil Crostini (Bakery Dept) 
  • 1/2 cup Food You Feel Good About Horseradish Cream Sauce (Seafood Dept) 
  • 8 slices (about 1/4 lb) thinly sliced Wegmans Seasoned Roast Beef (Deli Dept), each slice quartered 
  • Cornichons (Mediterranean Bar), sliced, for garnish 

Directions: 

  1. Spread each crostini slice with 1/4 tsp horseradish cream sauce. Top with beef; garnish with cornichon. 

