Easy Ways to Prevent Fires In Your Home

October is Fire Prevention Awareness Month, reminding everyone to have a plan in case of an emergency, a simple yet important strategy to keep you and your family safe

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries. They have seen an uptick since the start of the pandemic now that people are home more often.

Guy Swartwout with the State Office of Fire Prevention says unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and casualties. Swartwout says, “With the proper prevention and preparation can help prevent fires from happening. The best firefighting anyone can do is fire prevention.

For more information and fire prevention tips you can visit The Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) click on Emergency Management and then Safety Information.