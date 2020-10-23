Easy Ways to Prevent Fires In Your Home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

October is Fire Prevention Awareness Month, reminding everyone to have a plan in case of an emergency, a simple yet important strategy to keep you and your family safe 

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries. They have seen an uptick since the start of the pandemic now that people are home more often.  

Guy Swartwout with the State Office of Fire Prevention says unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and casualties. Swartwout says, “With the proper prevention and preparation can help prevent fires from happening.  The best firefighting anyone can do is fire prevention.    

For more information and fire prevention tips you can visit The Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) click on Emergency Management and then Safety Information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected