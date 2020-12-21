Eat Local New York encouraging support of locally-owned restaurants in the area

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eat Local New York is working to support and promote locally-owned restaurants in the area, especially during a critical time for the industry.

The group rolled out this year’s Eat Local NY renewable coupon card in October. Now in its third year, interest and participation in the card are growing. It costs $25 dollars and can be used for discounts at participating, locally-owned restaurants across Central New York and the state.

“Ideally, someone who is going to purchase an Eat Local New York card, they’re going to use it to go out to eat maybe one or two extra times a month because they can save money,” Anthony Tringale with Eat Local New York says. “Maybe they’re going to use it and they’re going to spend more money when they go out to eat because they can save a few dollars.”

The annual coupon comes at a time when many restaurant owners are struggling to keep the lights on.

“There are really positive stories like that out there but by and large, it’s a really tough time for restaurants,” Tringale says. “A lot have closed. I mean just in 2020, for the restaurants that we work with, which right now we have 150 that are on our card across the state, but just in 2020, 18 of them have either closed permanently, or temporarily. And, that’s just the ones on our card.”

It’s even more challenging for kitchens that are still cooking while trying to navigate COVID-19 restrictions.

“It feels like we’re starting new again after five years of being in business,” Michele Roesch, owner of Brasserie Bar and Bistro, says.

Restaurant owners can join the card at any time, and it’s at no cost to the business. Eat Local NY also provides free marketing resources, like photography and videography, to help boost business and encourage others to dine small.

“The Eat Local card has been great,” Roesch says. “We are very passionate about supporting local, other places like that, so it’s great to be able to team up with other restaurants, especially during times like this, and stress how important it is to support local right now.”

Eat Local also donates 20% of its card sales to a new charity or organization every year. This year, it’s the United Way of Central New York. So far, they’ve raised about $2,500 with the goal of reaching $10,000.

This year’s card is valid through December 2021. Find out more about the program here.