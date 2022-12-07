EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor.

53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her.

Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the following

charges:

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Sexual Abuse 3rd (Class B Misdemeanor)

Following the arrest, Latham was arraigned in Madison County CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Anybody that has information regarding the above listed allegation is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315-366-2311.