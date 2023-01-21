SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 33-year-old Ryan Berte, of Eaton, pled guilty on January 20 for receiving and possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“As part of his guilty plea yesterday, Berte admitted that from at least February 24, 2021, through March 10, 2021, while employed as a mail carrier in Madison County, New York, he downloaded images and videos of child pornography which he also made available to third parties using a peer-to-peer file sharing program installed on his laptop,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On September 22, 2021, Berte also admitted to possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his laptop during a search of his home.

Berte is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2, 2023.

He faces a maximum potential sentence of 20 years imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum of five years, a term of supervised release of between five years and life, and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

This case was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, United States Postal Service-Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG), Northeast Area Field Office, Inspector in Charge Ketty Larco-Ward, Boston Division, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and New York State Police (NYSP) Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli.

This case was investigated by USPS-OIG, USPIS, and the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), Troop D Oneida. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle as a part of Project Safe Childhood.