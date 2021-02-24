Eaton man sentenced to 6 months in prison breaking into a post office

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – Jeremy Cook, 24, of Eaton, New York, was sentenced Wednesday to serve six months in prison for burglarizing a U.S. Post Office.

 As part of his earlier guilty plea, Cook admitted that on August 12, 2019, he broke into the U.S. Post Office in Eaton, New York, with the intent to steal money. While inside the Post Office, Cook unsuccessfully attempted to break into a safe and then fled without taking any money. 

Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr. also imposed a three-year term of supervised release, to begin after Cook’s release from prison.

