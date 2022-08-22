SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret that trends come and go, but it seems that trading card games will always have a certain popularity.

eBay, an international global marketplace, entered an agreement to acquire Syracuse-based company TCGplayer. eBay will acquire TCGplayer for a total deal value of up to around $295 million and the deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.

TCGplayer is a leading technology platform and one of Syracuse’s hottest tech companies. The company started as a way for hobby stores to sell products online. Today, they work with thousands of digital and physical stores to connect buyers and sellers across the world. TCGplayer has almost 700 employees, and many of them work out of their headquarters in the Galleries in Downtown Syracuse.

Chedy Hampson, founder and CEO of TCGplayer, says that the support from eBay will allow the company to advance its purpose and expand its tools and services to improve the online collecting experience. “This new chapter allows us to continue operating independently within eBay, while also benefiting from their decades of industry experience and resources to deepen the connection between hobbyists and their communities.”

eBay says the acquisition will further its commitment to trading card enthusiasts and provide eBay with “strategic omnichannel capabilities” like fulfilling orders and optimizing shopping carts.

Chedy Hampson shared the update on his Facebook, and made some notes about the acquisition. Hampson said this acquisition allows TCGplayer to continue operating independently, unlike traditional acquisitions. He also shared that TCGplayer headquarters will stay in Downtown Syracuse and he will remain as the company’s CEO.

You can learn more about the acquisition on the TCGplayer website.