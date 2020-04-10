Economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession

(WSYR-TV) — Dozens of economists say there is no need to worry about an upcoming recession because they believe it is already here.
45 economists said in a survey that the United States is already in a recession and they believe we will stay in one for the first half of the year.
The survey was done by the National Association of Business Economics. It points to the coronavirus pandemic as the problem and predicts a spike in unemployment, a decline in spending and a dip in the economic growth rate.
Still, the economists are optimistic that things will bounce back in the second half of the year.
