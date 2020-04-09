Ed Koolakian dies at 71-years-old

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ed Koolakian, the longtime owner of Koolakian’s Menswear in Hanover Square, has died.

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse confirmed Koolakian’s death on Tuesday night.

He was a friend of the committee and those on it for some 45 years.

Koolakian also served as a longtime member of the committee’s Board of Directors and chaired their Environmental Improvement Committee.

Koolakian was 71-years-old when he died.