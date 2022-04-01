NAPLES, FLORIDA (WSYR-TV) — Famed Syracuse defense attorney Ed Menkin died after a very short battle with cancer, his wife tells NewsChannel 9.

NewsChannel 9 reported Menkin’s death Thursday. He died at the age of 78 in Naples, Florida, where he spent his retirement.

His widow, Laurie, writes: “Our family is deeply appreciative and comforted by the outpouring of love and support from our Syracuse community since the news of Edward’s passing. Edward was 78 and passed away on March 31st in Naples Florida after a two week struggle with an aggressive form of leukemia. Announcements for a ‘celebration of life’ will be forthcoming.”

Menkin handled several high-profile defense cases in the Syracuse area, including the first trial of former Dr. Robert Neulander, now twice convicted of murder.

The Menkin Family promises an update with funeral arrangements once they’re finalized.