EEE and West Nile Virus found in Central Square, according to Oswego Co. Health Dept.; Where’s the spraying Thursday night?

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) and the West Nile virus (WNV) have been found in Central Square; the Oswego County Health Department announced Thursday.

Samples were taken last week from a site in Central Square.

Aerial spraying in portions of Palermo, Mexico and Hastings is planned by the OCHD to help reduce the mosquito population. Spraying will begin after 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, weather permitting. If the contractor is not able to spray the entire area in one evening, it will be finished tomorrow, Friday, September 17, 2021, also weather permitting.

“Cooler, drier fall weather will help to reduce the mosquito population; however, mosquitoes remain a threat in the environment until the first heavy frost. It is very important for people to continue to follow their personal protection practices and reduce mosquito populations around their homes. Preventing mosquito bites remains the best protection against mosquito-borne diseases,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said in a press release Thursday.

The Oswego County Health Department advises people to:

Avoid being outdoors during the periods when mosquitoes are most active, primarily around dawn and dusk.

Use a mosquito repellent if you are outdoors. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label and follow package instructions.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt if you are outdoors for long periods of time and when mosquitoes are most active.

Reduce mosquito habitat around the home and yard by draining or removing standing water in places such as recycling containers, flowerpots, bird baths and roof gutters.

Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District. The treatments must be used according to label instructions. For details, call 315-592-9663.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php.

Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes out.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/, or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.