EEE detected in Madison County mosquito pool

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Aedes aegypti mosquito

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Sometime next year, genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys in an effort to combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus. The plan approved Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District calls for a pilot project in 2021 involving the striped-legged Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is not native to Florida. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — You knew after the year 2020 turned into we wouldn’t escape a regular visit from Easter Equine Encephalitis.

On Thursday the Madison County Health Department reported it discovered EEE in a mosquito pool in the Town of Sullivan.

The good news, most of the mosquitoes carrying the disease were a species of mosquito that primarily bites birds.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst said, “We are already seeing a decrease in the number of mosquitoes due to cooler weather, however, mosquitoes will remain a concern until the first hard frost.” Faisst added, “Residents should continue personal protection practices to prevent mosquito bites to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.”

The health department advises there are ways to protect yourself from EEE and the mosquitoes that carry it. wear long sleeves and long pants–advice that is a bit easier to follow now that it is turning cooler.

Also, avoid going out during prime mosquito feeding time. around dawn and dusk. And use an insect repellent containing DEET.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected