EEE detected in Madison County mosquito pool

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — You knew after the year 2020 turned into we wouldn’t escape a regular visit from Easter Equine Encephalitis.

On Thursday the Madison County Health Department reported it discovered EEE in a mosquito pool in the Town of Sullivan.

The good news, most of the mosquitoes carrying the disease were a species of mosquito that primarily bites birds.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst said, “We are already seeing a decrease in the number of mosquitoes due to cooler weather, however, mosquitoes will remain a concern until the first hard frost.” Faisst added, “Residents should continue personal protection practices to prevent mosquito bites to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.”

The health department advises there are ways to protect yourself from EEE and the mosquitoes that carry it. wear long sleeves and long pants–advice that is a bit easier to follow now that it is turning cooler.

Also, avoid going out during prime mosquito feeding time. around dawn and dusk. And use an insect repellent containing DEET.