EEE found in an animal in Town of Sullivan

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department says Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEv) has been found in a “non-human vertebrate animal” in the Town of Sullivan. The county did not specify where in the Town of Sullivan the animal was, or what type of animal it was.
Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst said, “Although EEE virus was not identified in any of the mosquito pools collected last week, residents should continue to practice personal protection measures to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne disease. Thankfully with the cooler weather coming, the threat of mosquito spread diseases is decreasing.”
To prevent mosquito bites, the Health Department suggests following these steps before participating in outdoor activities:
- Wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside
- Avoiding outside activity during prime mosquito feeding times (dawn and dusk)
- Applying a repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, and IR3535 to prevent mosquito bites (follow manufacturer’s instructions on proper use)
You should also take steps to decrease mosquitoes around your home and yard by removing places for mosquitoes to breed:
- Drain any pots, containers, or other items that hold water every four days or remove those items that collect standing water
- Clean clogged rain gutters
- Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use
- Change water in bird baths at least every four days
- Drain water from pool covers
- Use landscaping to get rid of low spots in your yard where standing water puddles
For more information about EEEv, visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org.
