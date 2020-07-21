EEE found in mosquito pool from Toad Harbor Swamp

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE was found in a mosquito pool collected at Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe.

“While COVID-19 has had our sharp focus these last few months, we must not forget that we are now in mosquito season,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Our department continues to work closely with the state Department of Health on both fronts. We are monitoring mosquito activity around the county and will take the appropriate actions based on our consultations with state and regional partners.”

The Oswego County Health Department is reminding residents to use insect repellent and take other measures to reduce mosquitos around their home.

Repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are most effective. Permethrin repellents are meant for clothing and gear and shouldn’t be applied directly to skin.

Outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, should be limited. Residents should wear long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes to prevent the bite as well.

To reduce mosquito habitat around the home residents can:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website.