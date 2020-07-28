EEE found in mosquito pool in Town of Sullivan

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, has been found in mosquitos in a trap located on Moore Road in the Town of Sullivan. The Madison County Health Department was notified by the New York State Department of Health

“The EEEv can be spread to a persons from the bite of an infected mosquito; therefore it is very important that you use personal protection measures to prevent mosquito bites,” said Madison County’s Public health Director Eric Faisst.

Prevent Mosquito Bites

Personal protection steps to take during outdoor activities include wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt. Mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone is also recommended to prevent mosquito bites according to manufacturer’s recommendations.

Visit the EPA’s insect repellent selection tool to help choose the right product for your needs at https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you.

Take steps to decrease mosquitoes around your home and yard by removing places for mosquitoes to breed:

• Remove or drain any pots, containers, or other items that hold water every four days

• Clean clogged rain gutters

• Turn over wading pools when not in use

• Change water in bird baths at least every four days

• Drain water from pool covers

• Use landscaping to get rid of low spots in your yard where standing water puddles

For more information or to view Madison County’s weekly mosquito test results, go to the Department’s website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.