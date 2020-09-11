EEE found in mosquitos trapped in Oswego County

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department reports that a mosquito sample collected from the Toad Harbor Swamp in the Town of West Monroe tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
“Even though mosquito populations are relatively low right now, the EEE virus remains active in the environment,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “People need to continue to be vigilant in their personal protection practices and guard against mosquito bites as we transition into the fall. Mosquitoes remain a threat until the first heavy frost.”
The advice for avoiding mosquito bites is to avoid being out at dawn and dusk when the insects are most active. Wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants and socks. Also, use insect repellents containing DEET.
