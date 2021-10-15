EEE found in Town of Constantia mosquito sample

OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Another case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) has been found in Oswego County.

After a few cases already this summer in the county, the Health Department announced Friday it found a positive mosquito sample last week in the Town of Constantia. The sample was collected in the Toad Harbor Swamp area.

“The cooler nights expected in the next few days should help reduce the mosquito population,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Still, mosquitoes will continue to be a threat until we have our first heavy frost.”

Preventing mosquito bites is still the best protection against these types of diseases, according to Huang. He advises residents in the area to avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk hours. Huang also recommends the use of insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents that reducing mosquito breeding sites around the home is also helpful.

Eliminate mosquito habitats by:

Draining or removing standing water in places such as recycling containers, flowerpots, bird baths and roof gutters.

Cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Disposing of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php.

Replacing or repairing broken screens to keep mosquitoes out.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557 or go to the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.