EEE virus detected in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County has been warned by the New York State Department of Health that they detected the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus in a mosquito pool collected in the Town of Albion.

The NYDOH collected the sample July 21, 2021 and is the first pool to test positive for EEE this year.

“We work very closely with the NYSDOH to monitor mosquito activity around the county,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We will take actions as deemed appropriate based on consultations with state and regional partners.”

The best defense against these viruses is to guard against mosquito bites. People should limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active; wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes, when weather permits; use insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities and take measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home.

Other tips to help residents reduce mosquito habitats around the home include:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes of the home.

Dispose of old tires which are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/west_nile_virus/.