EEE virus found in mosquito pool in Palermo

PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — EEE has been found in a sample taken from Oswego County.
The sample was taken from a mosquito pool last week in the Town of Palermo.
County and state health officials are monitoring the situation.
Right now, there are no plans to conduct aerial spraying.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- As pandemic rages on, Congress working to avoid government shutdown
- Thousands of asylum seekers now turning to Mexico amid long waits in US court
- Police in Tijuana turning to help from above to stem crime in the city
- The wait to receive federal payments continues for unemployed New Yorkers
- Missing California firefighter likely victim of violent kidnapping, Mexican officials say
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App