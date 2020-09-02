EEE virus found in mosquito pool in Palermo

PALERMO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — EEE has been found in a sample taken from Oswego County.

The sample was taken from a mosquito pool last week in the Town of Palermo.

County and state health officials are monitoring the situation.

Right now, there are no plans to conduct aerial spraying.

