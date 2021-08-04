Efforts to control COVID-19 spread in Madison County continue

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While Madison County has not reached the CDC’s “substantial” or “high” community transmission zone, they’re not waiting to take action. Regardless of vaccination status, county leaders are encouraging everyone in the county to mask up indoors.

Vaccination efforts are also a priority to keep the infection rate down. About 74 percent of adults are fully vaccinated in Madison County, but the push to vaccinate more residents continues.

On Wednesday, Madison County held a clinic at its health department. Only six people showed up there to get their first dose of Moderna, but the county also reached some individuals who couldn’t physically be there.

Health department staff went to the Madison County jail and vaccinated 8 inmates. There were also four homebound vaccinations.

“I think to some extent the news about the Delta variant actually is encouraging more people to get vaccinated,” Madison County Public Health Director, Eric Faisst said.

Similar to other counties in the state, Madison County is also seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, August 4, there are 24 active cases. In comparison to early July, the county was only averaging one case each day.

The county’s public health director, Eric Faisst, can’t confirm if the current cases are the Delta variant but he said knowing how contagious the strain is and how fast it spreads, they’re assuming the variant is in the county.

“We are seeing some of the cases that are in individuals who have been fully vaccinated, but that also is to be expected,” Faisst explained. “The good news is that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected against severe COVID-19 hospitalization and death.”

The health department is encouraging those who aren’t vaccinated yet to get the shot and everyone else mask up and remember the basics.

Wearing a mask is just another layer of protection. This is nothing new since the beginning we’ve been told wear a mask, social distance, stay home when you’re sick, and now get vaccinated. Those are the tools that we have to add layers of protection of getting the disease and they still are the same. We encourage vaccine first, that’s the first defense. Those wearing masks is another layer of protection and we encourage you to do it. Eric Faisst, Public Health Director, Madison County

Madison County August 2021 Clinics

Pfizer clinic: Monday, August 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Madison County Health Department (2nd dose on 8/30)

Pfizer clinic: Thursday, August 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Northside Shopping Center (2nd dose on 9/9)

Pfizer clinic: Tuesday, August 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Madison County Health Department (2nd dose on 9/14)

You can schedule an appointment on the Madison County Health Department’s website by clicking here or call the COVID-19 vaccine and nurse hotline (315) 366-2770 then press #1.

Walk-ins will also be accepted at all clinics listed above.