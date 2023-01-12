TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Egg prices are cracking the budget for bakeries.

These skyrocketing egg prices are continuing to impact neighbors and local businesses, including Sugar Top Bake Shoppe in the town of Salina.

“We went to place our orders last week and I called my guy and said oh my goodness, really, this much for eggs,” said Lisa LaPrease, owner of Sugar Top Bake Shoppe.

$5.50 is how much LaPrease paid for a dozen of eggs. A higher price than usual.

“Before that, it was probably around $2.00 between two and three at the most. I mean a year ago it was probably a dollar,” said LaPrease.

However, that’s no longer the case, with prices more than doubling, even tripling in some areas. Inflation playing a major role. But also the bird flu, with this being the worst outbreak in years. Sugar Top is now feeling the pinch.

“We go through about 60 to 90 dozen eggs a week. So we’re killing at least 20 dozen a day I would say,” said LaPrease.

Eggs are the staple for a majority of its desserts.

“We use eggs in quite a bit of what we make. Cookies, donuts, dough, cakes, cupcakes, pretty much of all of that requires eggs,” said LaPrease.

However, eggs aren’t the only item putting a dent in Sugar Top’s wallet. Vegetable oil, sugar, flour and butter are also costing more than usual. All of them being staple ingredients the bakery uses for its sweet treats.

LaPrease added, “The bottom line is we don’t want to do a price increase. So we may look outside the box, think outside the box a little bit and try and come up with alternatives for certain things.”

Sugar Top opened just before the pandemic in October of 2019. LaPrease said if they can make it through the pandemic. they can make it through this. LaPrease expects egg prices to rise even higher in the coming weeks. But is keeping a positive attitude and said Sugar Top will cross that bridge when it gets there.