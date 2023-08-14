SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers from the Syracuse Police Department were sent to the 200 block of Dorchester Ave. around 8 a.m. on Monday, August 14, for a criminal mischief complaint.

At the scene, police found eight vehicles with their tires slashed.

Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matt Malinowski said the department has investigated several other incidents like this, and are aware of the issue.

Police will now have direct patrols in the Eastwood neighborhood to address the issue.

“In addition, we have deployed our proactive bike patrol in the area to help,” added Lieutenant Malinowski.

No arrests have been made at this time.

On Monday morning, NewsChannel 9 crews went out to check out the scene, and around the corner they found a Honda Pilot on Gray Avenue with its rear window smashed in.

Police advise those who live at or near Rugby Square Apartments on Dorchester Ave. to be careful.

As always, anyone that sees something suspicious are advised to call 911.