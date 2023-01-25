SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR)– It was a busy day for Syracuse Police Tuesday as they recovered eight illegal guns from the city streets, bringing the number of illegal guns seized so far this year to 23.

Police recovered one of those weapons after they arrested 18-year-old Tajh Smith after he allegedly shot at three officers trying to kill them.

Another incident unfolded in the area of West Corning Ave when Shot Spotter was activated for 11 shots fire. When officers arrived they were led on a foot chase with three kids, finally arresting them and recovering two illegal guns.

The third incident unfolded on Salt Street off N. Salina Street when officers arrested a man carrying an illegally loaded handgun. Police later found four additional guns in his home, ammunition, other parts to make illegal weapons, drugs, and a 3D printer that was actively printing off a ghost gun when officers arrived.

“It’s obviously very frustrating it’s dangerous for the officers, they are doing everything they can last year we took 266 guns off the street which was a 24% increase from the year before so we do and again it’s with our law enforcement officers we do what we can and we’ll continue to do that,” Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile

Chief Cecile commended the community for their helpful tips which led them to make these arrests adding that as they continue to get guns off the street they hope it brings them one step closer to finding the weapon and person responsible for 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz’s murder.

“The good guys are winning and the good guys are going to continue to win. When you’re carrying guns around the city we’re eventually going to find you we’re going to arrest you and we’re going to hold you accountable,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh (I)

Anyone with information related to Brexialee’s murder case is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. You can remain anonymous.