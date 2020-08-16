Eight injured in Utica house fire

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eight people were injured after a large house fire in Utica. The call came in around 3 p.m. Saturday from an apartment house on Mary Street, which is on the city’s east side.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor. The fire forced some residents to jump from the second floor window to safety.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.