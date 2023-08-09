ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local pizzeria owner has been arrested after he allegedly forcibly touched an underage girl in his restaurant.

57-year-old Sotirios Gotsis of Auburn was arrested on Friday, August 4, for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl at his business, Dimitri’s Pizzeria.

New York State Police in Elbridge say that Gotsis was arrested and charged with the following:

Forcible Touching, class “A” misdemeanor

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, class “A” misdemeanor.

NYSP say Gotsis had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17 at Dimitri’s Pizzeria on June 15 in the town of Elbridge.

Gotsis was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Elbridge Town Court on Monday, August 21 at 5:00 pm.